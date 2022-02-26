NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Saturday and Sunday.

According to the NWS, snow accumulation of three to six inches and wind gusts as high as 45 miles per hour is expected in southeastern St. Lawrence and southern Franklin Counties. The advisory will remain in effect from 7 p.m. on February 26 until 7 p.m. on February 27.

Residents in the areas should be prepared for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility as the winds could blow snow around. Individuals are advised to drive slow and cautiously to combat the conditions.