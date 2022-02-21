ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for eastern Vermont and the St. Lawrence Valley in northern New York.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will remain in effect from 1 p.m. on Tuesday until 1 a.m. on Wednesday. During this time residents in the areas should expect freezing rain with ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

However, ice accumulations near two-tenths of an inch are possible near Massena. The NWS advised residents that it is likely freezing rain will occur between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

The NWS warned individuals that it may be difficult to travel, with a direct impact on the Tuesday evening commute. Residents are encouraged to drive slow, allow extra time for travel, and prepare for possible power outages.

By late Tuesday night, temperatures are expected to quickly climb above freezing, therefore, ending the threat for ice accumulation.