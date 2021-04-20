Winter weather advisory issued for Wednesday in North Country

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Don’t put your winter gear away just yet: Late season snow is on the way.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties. This alert was issued as total snow accumulation of three to six inches are expected across the higher terrain in both counties, with the greatest rates occurring across the tug hill plateau.

This snowfall is expected to be heavy, wet snow that may result in isolated power outages and some downed tree limbs.

According to the NWS, residents should plan on slushy and slippery road conditions that will impact the Wednesday morning commute.

Additionally, periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Drivers are urged to slow down and use caution while on the roads.

This winter weather advisory is set to take effect at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, April 21 and expire at 5 p.m.

Check back with ABC50 throughout the day for current weather updates and active weather alerts.