LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Lewis and Oswego Counties starting Sunday.

According to the NWS, residents in Lewis and Oswego Counties should expect lake effect snow with accumulations of 4 to 7 inches from 1 am until 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The NWS warned that the weather conditions could make traveling difficult. They also advised residents that the heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands so rapidly changing road conditions should be expected.

Individuals are invited to submit snow reports as well as receive updated weather information through the NWS website or social media.