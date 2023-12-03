BURLINGTON, VT. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory going until 10 a.m. Monday, December 4 for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties.

The NWS calls mixed precipitation of ice and snow. Total snow accumulations of one to four inches along with an additional glaze of ice.

Travel could be very difficult Sunday night into Monday morning. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute to work.

Snow could be heavy at times and wet, especially late today into Monday morning. This added weight to the snow may cause isolated power outages are possible.