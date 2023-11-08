BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Franklin counties starting later tonight on Wednesday, November 8.

The Buffalo office of the NWS issued the alerts for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties. The advisory will start at 9 p.m. and run through 9 a.m. Thursday, November 9.

The NWS in Burlington, Vt. gave out the warnings for St. Lawrence, Franklin, Essex and Clinton counties. That advisory will go from 11 p.m. Wednesday night until 11 a.m. Thursday.

Both warnings are calling for mixed precipitation with accumulations of snow and ice possible. The weather service says plan on slippery road conditions and said hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute to work.

The best chance for a light glaze of ice will be across the higher terrain. Ice will be mainly confined to colder, elevated surfaces, but could also impact bridges and overpasses. Air temperatures will rise later Thursday morning changing all the wintry precipitation to rain.