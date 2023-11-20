WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties that will go into effect Tuesday, November 21.

The advisory in Jefferson County will run from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. The Lewis County advisory will go from 3 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory in St. Lawrence County will go from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The weather warning said there will be mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of

less than a tenth of an inch expected. Some areas listed may get two to four inches of snow.

The NWS said plan on slippery road conditions on untreated surfaces. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.