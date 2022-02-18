WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Classes have been canceled for some college students in the North Country.

As of early Friday morning and due to wintry weather conditions throughout both Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, Jefferson Community College, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton all made adjustments to their start times.

For students at SUNY Potsdam, the college delayed its opening time to 10 a.m. All classes scheduled before 10 a.m. were canceled.

SUNY Canton followed a similar scheduled, delaying its opening time to 10 a.m. However, all classes scheduled before the 10 a.m. mark were transitioned to remote.

In Watertown at Jefferson Community College, the campus originally was set to open at 10 a.m. but closed before 8 a.m. as snow conditions intensified in the morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for St. Lawrence County through 1 p.m. on February 18. Winter weather advisories will remain active in Jefferson and Lewis counties through 9 a.m.

ABC50 will continue to provide updates with any new closures or delays. Check back throughout the day for any new closures and all active weather alerts.