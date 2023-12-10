WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The National Weather Service has issued a number of alerts for the area, including a Winter Storm Warning for parts of St. Lawrence County.

A Winter Weather Advisory is slated for Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties from 7 p.m. Sunday, December 10 until 7 p.m. Monday, December 11. A total of four to eight inches could fall during that period. Commuting to work could be affected by the weather.

Northern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County also fall under that advisory.

The storm watch could dump heavy wet snow of 12 to 16 inches in Southwestern St. Lawrence County and most of Franklin County. Winds gusting as high as 40 miles per hour could also be part of the weather event.

The warning also indicates that possible power outages could occur due to winds and the heavy precipitation.