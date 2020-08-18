Winter weatherization assistance program to be offered in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — It’s never too early to prepare your home for winter weather.

Lewis County Opportunities is offering a weatherization assistance program to homeowners or renters in Lewis County.

The organization is encouraging those eligible to submit an application to the program to then receive a free energy audit. An auditor will determine energy efficiency improvements inside homes.

Those who qualify by meeting income guidelines will be eligible for weatherization improvements at no cost. Examples of improvements include additional insulation, furnace cleaning and tuning, window and door replacement, light bulb replacements, air sealing methods, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, water heater, refrigerator or bathroom fan replacement.

Income guidelines for the program are as followed:

Number of persons in household Total gross monthly income 1 $2,494 2 $3,262 3 $4,030 4 $4,797 5 $5,565 6 $6,332 7 $6,501 8 $7,238 9 $7,975 10 $8,711 11 $9,448

For more information or to receive an application contact Lewis County Opportunities. The Weatherization Assistance Program is funded through Homes and Community Renewal.

