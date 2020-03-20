With some workers displaced due to COVID-19, Kinney Drugs announces the company is hiring

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) – Amid the current COVID-19 pandemic that is causing businesses to close temporarily and leaving some workers displaced, Kinney Drugs announced the company is hiring to fill multiple full-time and part-time positions.

According to a release, Kinney’s is seeking individuals for the following positions:

• Pharmacy clerks, retail cashiers and delivery drivers: no experience necessary

• Pharmacy technicians and retail supervisors: some higher education and/or experience preferred

• Nationally certified pharmacy technicians: credentials required; some experience preferred

Interested candidates can review open positions and submit applications on the Kinney Drugs website.

“So many businesses have been shuttered and employees put out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic. As an essential business, Kinney Drugs will remain open to provide our communities with vital medicines, food, and supplies. I really can’t say enough about our employees – especially our store teams – who have been simply amazing through this whole crisis,” said Rich McNulty, Vice President of Human Resources.

“To support them and meet increased customer demand, Kinney Drugs is hiring for many positions across the company. Some of these positions are temporary, but many offer permanent, full-time and part-time employment. We hope our hiring efforts will come at an opportune time for many of displaced workers.”

