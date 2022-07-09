Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is facing charges in St. Lawrence County after allegedly leaving animals unattended for an extended period of time.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of numerous animals that were left alone in a residence on Hepburn Street in Norfolk. During the course of the investigation, deputies discovered that the animals were left unattended without proper food and water.

As a result, Katie E. Wolstenholme was charged with nine counts of Failure to Provide Sustenance. Wolstenholme was issued an appearance ticket, released, and is set to appear in Norfolk Town Court at a later date.