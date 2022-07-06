WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a larceny at the Watertown Walmart.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, this occurred at the store located on Route 3 in the Town of Watertown on July 5.

The Sheriff’s Office alleged that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Michelle Odette of Watertown, stole $131 worth of unpaid merchandise by passing all points of sale withing paying for the items.

Odette was arrested on the charge of Petit Larceny, in violation of Section 155.25, the subdivision of the penal law in New York State.

The suspect is set to appear in Jefferson County Court at the end of July.