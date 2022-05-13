SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WWTI) — State Police made a quick arrest a Stewart’s Shops convenience store in New York on Thursday night.

According to NYSP, on May 12 around 8 p.m., an investigator walked into a Stewarts on State Route 12 in the village of Sherburne when he saw a physical fight between a man and a woman.

The investigator attempted to separate the two, but the woman stabbed the man before the investigator was successful. The woman was then restrained and Stewart’s Shops employees called 911.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Daniel R. Purdy of Sherburne. Employees assisted the Purdy until Sherburne EMS arrived and provided medical care. He was transported to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse as he suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The woman suspect was identified as 25-year-old Jessica R. Collins of Sherburne. She was arrested on the charge of Assault in the First Degree, which is a class “B” felony.

Collins was processed and transported to Chenango County Jail.

This incident remains under investigation. New York State Police were assisted on the scene by the Chenango County Sheriff’s Department.