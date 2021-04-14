CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on Wednesday in Jefferson County after fleeing a deputy and crashing a stolen car.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified this woman as Hail L. Spinnichia, 26, of Geneva, New York.

Spinnichia was arrested after a Deputy responded to State Route 342 in Calcium for a report of a pickup truck parked in the roadway with no lights on. Upon arrival, the Deputy found no vehicle in the roadway, but did find one of matching description off the road. Following this identification, the vehicle then entered the roadway and traveled west on State Route 342.

The Deputy reported that he witnessed multiple Vehicle and Traffic violations and attempted to pull the vehicle over with lights and siren.

Allegedly, Spinnichia did not comply and continued west on State Route 342, passing a red light at the U.S. Route 11 intersection. The Deputy continued to follow and upon reaching the intersection of Sate Route 342 ad State 12, the vehicle failed to negotiate the T-intersection, exited the roadway and struck a tree.

Spinnichia was then transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance to Samaritan Medical Center for a complaint of chest pain.

Additionally, an investigation then revealed that the truck was stolen from the driveway of a Calcium resident shortly before the incident.

Subsequently, Spinnichia was issued an appearance ticket for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree and issued 13 Vehicle and Traffic violation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, City of Watertown Police, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Glen Park Fire and Evans Mills Ambulance.