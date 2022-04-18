CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in St. Lawrence County on Sunday.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the Town of Canton on April 17. At the scene, Sheriff’s Office K-9 assistance was requested and alerted to the vehicle.

Deputies confirmed that the driver of the vehicle identified as 49-year-old Wendy L. Sharped was found to be in possession of Methamphetamine.

Sharped was subsequently arrested on charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, an A-Misdemeanor and Uninspected Motor Vehicle violation. Sharpe was issued tickets to appear at Canton Town Court at a later date.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by the Canton Police Department.