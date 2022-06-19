ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is facing charges after being involved in an domestic incident that took place in Rome, according to Police.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, deputies responded to the Rome Motel located at 8257 Turin Road in the City of Rome around 12:50 a.m. on June 18 after receiving an assault complaint. After arriving at the scene, deputies met with a male victim who had suffered a stab wound to his upper left arm.

The male victim was transported to Rome Memorial hospital for treatment as a result of the injury. However, police stated that both the male and female parties were uncooperative and fabricated a story of what had occurred. The male party reportedly refused to give any information about who caused the stab wound and refused to press any charges against any party involved.

During the investigation and review of video footage, deputies discovered that the parties were involved in a physical domestic in front of their two children. Police also determined that the female party was the primary attacker.

As a result, 25-year-old Diamond Phillips from Scranton, Pennsylvania was taken into custody and was transported back to the Law Enforcement Building for processing and lodge at the Oneida County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment. Phillips was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child which is a Class A Misdemeanor.