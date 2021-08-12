Woman charged for stealing over $1K worth of merchandise from Plattsburgh JC Penny

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was charged this week after stealing merchandise from JC Penny in Plattsburgh.

According to New York State Police, on August 11, troopers responded to a report of a shoplifter at JC Penny, located at 60 Smithfield Boulevard in the town of Plattsburgh. The suspect was identified to be Tricia L. Waterson, 33, of Schuyler Falls, New York.

Police confirmed that Waterson stole various merchandise which totaled $1,019.30.

Waterson was charged with one count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree. She was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Plattsburgh Court.