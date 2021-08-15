Woman charged with child endangerment in Lewis County

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s office arrested a woman after she was involved in an incident on June 24. Deputies reported that in June 31-year-old Liana L. Flack hit a 15-year-old male on the forehead and pushed a 14-year-old male forcefully to the ground.

As a result, sheriffs arrested Flack for two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and two counts of Harassment in the second degree on August 14. She was processed and released with appearance tickets to the Town of Diana Court at a later date.