CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several narcotics were found in a vehicle returning from Canada at the Port of Champlain in New York.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that on Wednesday, June 1, officers encountered a passenger vehicle occupied by a 30-year-old female and 30-year-old male, both U.S. citizens. The two were returning home from a trip to Canada and their vehicle was referred to the secondary inspection area.

During a physical inspection of the vehicle, officers discovered various narcotics.

This included ecstasy, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms that were both in raw form and infused in a chocolate bar. The substances field-tested positive for the presence of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, marijuana and psilocybin.

CBP confirmed that the 30-year-old female driver claimed ownership of the narcotics and was taken into custody.

After being processed by CBP officers, the traveler and narcotics were turned over to the New York State Police. She is facing charges of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.