CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police are investigating an apparent drowning incident that occurred in Cape Vincent on Sunday.

According to NYSP, Troopers responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent around 8:10 a.m. on June 26 for a reported possible drowning. When Troopers and Cape Vicent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene they discovered a female that was dead in the St. Lawrence River.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Mary T. Mara from Cape Vincent. Police stated that the preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming.

Additionally, the victim’s body showed no signs of foul play and was transported to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy to determine an official cause of death, according to police. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.