WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman was killed on the last day of March while crossing the road in Oneida County.

According to New York State Police, on March 31 at 9:08 p.m., a pickup truck operated by 64-year-old Paul R. Down of Clinton was traveling south on Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland when he observed a pedestrian crossing the roadway.

The woman, identified as 76-year-old Dianne M. French from Clark Mills, was crossing in the lane of travel. Down attempted to swerve, but was unsuccessful and hit French.

State Police confirmed that French was pronounced dead on the scene.

A State Police Drug Recognition Expert responded to the scene following the incident and tested Dowd. He tested negative for any drugs or alcohol impairment.

New York State Police in Marcy are continuing an investigation into this incident.