VIENNA, N.Y. (WWTI) — An accident that occurred in the Town of Vienna on April 19 left one woman hospitalized.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, a motor vehicle crash occurred just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning on Preston Hill Road in Vienna. An investigation revealed that 27-year-old Hannah M. Nickerson from Cleveland was driving a 2020 Mitsubishi 4D north on Preston Hill Road.

Nickerson then reportedly lost control of the vehicle, slid on the icy road, crossed the southbound lane, and exited Preston Hill Road where it first struck an earth embankment and then struck a tree. Nickerson suffered minor injuries during the crash and was transported by AmCare ambulance to Oneida Health.

She was cited for failure to keep right and aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and issued traffic summons returnable to Vienna Town Court on an upcoming date. Members of Camden Fire and Rescue and AmCare ambulance assisted at the scene.