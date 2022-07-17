ROME, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 49-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after being involved in a two-car accident in the city of Rome.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, Deputy Villarreal responded to the accident around 6:30 p.m. on July 15. An investigation into the incident revealed that 58-year-old Joseph Vanarsdale Jr. from Rome was operating a 2012 GMC SUV heading east on Rome New London Road and reduced his speed for a disabled vehicle on the southern shoulder of the road.

Police stated that as Vanarsdale slowed down for the disabled vehicle, a 2008 Volkswagen Sedan being operated by 25-year-old Dominick Shearer from Rome, collided with the rear of Vanarsdale’s vehicle. The collision caused moderate damage to the vehicle and minor physical injury to his passenger 49-year-old Stephanie Hotcfert, according to police.

Hotcfert as transported to Rome Memorial Hospital by AmCare Ambulance for further evaluation of her neck. No other occupant was injured. Shearer was issued a summons for Following Too Closely and a summons for Speed Not Reasonable and Prudent returnable in the City of Rome Court at a later date.