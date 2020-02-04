Woman loses life after motor vehicle accident in Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – On February 3, at about 2:10pm, uniformed patrols and the Fire Department were sent to the Community Bank parking lot at 216 Washington St. in Watertown. The call was in reference to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Officers learned that ninety-year-old Evelyn T. Sinclair was walking in the parking lot when she was injured by a vehicle, operated by Joseph Butler, Jr.

She was treated on the scene and transported by Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel to a landing area before she was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, where she succumbed to her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this accident, contact the City of Watertown Police Department at (315)782-2233

