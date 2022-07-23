PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police is working with fire and water rescue teams in a search for a missing kayaker.

State Police responded to a call of an overturned kayak on July 22 around 9 p.m. on the Saranac River. The kayak turned over in the vicinity of Brown Road in the Town of Plattsburgh.

Local fire and water rescue departments joined Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and State Police in a search for the woman, but were unable to find her.

The search continues on Saturday. ABC50 will update this story as more information becomes available.