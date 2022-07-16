WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Adams Center was transported to the hospital after a two-car collision occurred in Watertown on Friday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 74-year-old Alyce Robertson allegedly failed to yield to the right away while crossing through the intersection of State Route 12 and East Gotham Street Road around 9:18 a.m. on July 15. Robertson reportedly stated that she had stopped at the stop sign but did not see a vehicle that was traveling north on State Route 12.

The driver of the second vehicle was 23-year-old Seth Foster from Watertown. Foster reported that the other vehicle suddenly started crossing the roadway into his lane of travel which caused the collision to occur.

The collision reportedly caused Robertson’s vehicle to leave the roadway before stopping in a ditch. Robertson was transported from the scene by Town of Watertown Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital. No other injuries related to the incident were reported.