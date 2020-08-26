Women and the Vote NYS launch interactive website to honor NYS suffragists

NEW YORK (WWTI) — To honor the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment on August 26, Women and the Vote NYS are set to launch a new interactive website.

According to the organization, the website will feature a map and historical information that celebrates historical New York State suffragists. The interactive map provides information regarding NYS cemetery and gravesite locations, photos, and a brief bio about each of the women

and men listed, who were active in the suffrage movement.

Over 30 volunteers contributed to the research behind the virtual database.

Emmy award-winning documentary filmmaker, programmer, and educator Linda Moroney initiated th project and collaborated with Lorraine Woerner, owner of Four Cats Creative, Laura Chekow, film educator and community project coordinator, and consultant, and Carol White Llewellyn, Owner of CommuniVisioin Studio and award-winning producer of Conversations with Creatives.

Alexander Street, Historical NY, URRare Books & Special Collections, The Central Library of Rochester & Monroe County, Friends of Mount Hope Cemetery, Ontario County Historical

Society, Lily Dale Spiritualist Community, Beyond the Nest, and numerous library and historical societies, provided support for the project.

The National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House is the fiscal sponsor for the Women and the Vote NYS initiative.

