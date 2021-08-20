Woman in critical condition after truck hits Amish buggy in Jefferson County

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman is in critical condition this morning following a collision in Jefferson County last night.

New York State Police have confirmed that on August 19 at approximately 8:20 p.m., a truck and an Amish buggy collided on State Route 12. This occurred in front of the Big M, in the town of Alexandria.

According to Police, an initial investigation indicated that an Amish Buggy, occupied by Peter P. Hershberger, 36, and Annie Hershberger, 29, both from Hammond, attempted to enter the northbound lane of State Route 12 from the parking lot off the Big M. The buggy failed to yield the right of way to a northbound pickup truck.

Both the horse and buggy were struck by the pickup truck and the two occupants were ejected from the buggy. Both occupants were transported to Samaritan Medical Center by Alexandria Bay Ambulance and Thousand Islands Rescue Service.

Police confirmed that Peter P. Hershberger was treated and released from Samaritan Medical Center. Annie Hershberger has been transferred to Upstate University Hospital and is now listed in critical condition.

The operator of the pickup truck was identified as Peter M. Hummer, 80, from Redwood. Hummer was not injured in the crash.

New York State Police are continuing to investigate this incident.