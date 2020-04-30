Wood Boat Brewery puts a special beer twist on classic cocktails

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jenna Constance and Morgan Massey of Wood Boat Brewery in Clayton showed us their recipes with beer twists on some classic cocktails.

New York restaurants are currently permitted to sell beer to-go during the COVID-19 epidemic and many people are enjoying virtual happy hours as a replacement for traditional ones while practicing social distancing.

Many people are familiar with mimosas, but how about beermosas? Morgan uses a New England IPA on tap for this beermosa recipe. She filled the glass about half-way with beer, then the rest of the way with Prosecco. She finished with a splash of orange juice.

Jenna gave us her version on a blood Mary, using beer rather than liquor. She filled the glass about half-way with a light ale and ice, then the rest of the way with a bloody Mary mix. She finished by adding a stalk of celery and garnished with a slice of lemon.

Morgan and Jenna showed us how they make an adult root beer float with a stout beer next. They fill a cup about half-way with French vanilla ice cream. Stout beer and root beer are then added, leaving it up to personal preference on ratios of each. They chose an oatmeal stout brewed at Wood Boat Brewery for this recipe and topped it off with chocolate sauce. The root beer they used is made right at the brewery.

The Wood Boat Brewery is open for lunch and dinner, remaining open seven days a week during the COVID-19 epidemic for take-out.

