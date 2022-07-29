WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Bears, owls, eagles, deer, and other animals were at Burrville Power Equipment in Watertown on Friday, and so were the creators that brought the wooden animals to life.

The business’s open house started on Thursday in order to show their appreciation for their customers, according Owner and Manager Scott Simmons. Not only did the event showcase different tools and equipment that the business sells but also wood carvers from Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Michigan.

One of those wood carvers was Dan Hartley from Nashville, Tennessee. He said it makes sense that wood has become his medium after being surrounded by it while rowing up in the south.

“I was always climbing trees, cutting trees, you know, my whole life,” Hartley said. “I just decided it’s time. I wanted to start doing something.”

Simmons said they look forward to hosting the carvers every year and providing an opportunity for the community to get exposed to their work.

“Where carvers can come up and hang out and carve and, and bring their carvings up and sell ’em and just have a lot more free atmosphere and can mingle with people and, and help different people carve and stuff like that,” Simmons said. “It works out really well.”

The passion Hartley developed for wood carving showed as he taught ABC50’s Delaney Keppner how to carve an owl out of a wooden stump using a chainsaw. He explained the love he developed for the art after starting chainsaw carving over 10 years ago.

I’ve just always had a love for creating,” Hartley said. “Like I said, my dad was a builder. I’ve been a builder. I’ve had several jobs through the years and just to be able to get something that makes people smile, makes people happy, it’s just a great thing.”

On Friday, residents were able to walk around and see the carvings and the creative process themselves. Simmons said it was amazing to see the creations the carvers come up with while interacting with the North Country.

“Amazing artists. The carvers are absolutely amazing as far as what they can do and what they can come up with,” Simmons said. “It’s just pretty nice and it gets everybody together and big family atmosphere and is pretty good.”

According to Hartley, the 14-hour drive to share his art with the North Country is always worth it.

“He gives back to his customers and we get to be a part of it. It’s just a great thing,” Hartley said.

The open house will continue on Saturday at 8 a.m. and will be available for North Country residents to enjoy until 5 p.m. More information on the event and the carvers can be found here.