CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The local farm sued and accused of polluting the St. Lawrence River is speaking out.

On March 30, a lawsuit was filed against H. Wood Farms in Jefferson County, with claims that runoff from the over 2,000-cow dairy farm has previously polluted nearby creeks that run into the St. Lawrence River.

However, Wood Farms President and Co-Owner Lyle Woods said these accusations are false.

“I think that the allegations are disgusting,” Woods stated, “Since we’ve been a [concentrated animal feeding operation] dairy, we have had ten years with no violations; zero violations.”

The lawsuit claims that runoff is coming from the farm’s lagoons and through manure mismanagement. Lawsuit Plaintiff Charlie Tebbutt previously said the farm should be using synthetically lined lagoons to block any potential runoff.

But Woods insisted that their existing clay-lined lagoons are sufficient.

“You have to line them with clay so there is no discharge and then you have a certified person come, and he tests the clay on the lagoon,” Wood explained. “It has to be zero, which our pits were all certified that way.”

A recent letter sent by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to Plaintiff Charlie Tebbutt stated that Wood Farms is in compliance with all state environmental regulations.

But Tebbutt believes that pollution remains ongoing. The lawsuit cites recent photos taken at Wheeler Creek where there was foam formation.

Tebbutt alleged that this is directly connected to pollution from the farm.

“This is a problem that every state government and the federal government want to address. They don’t want to take on the sacred cow.” Tebbutt expressed. “The foam you see coming out of Wheeler Creek that goes into the St. Lawrence River is the kind of foam that comes from dairies. It’s the phosphorus-related stuff. When you see foam like that coming down, you know it’s related to a significant discharge event.”

H. Wood Farm confirmed that they plan to take this lawsuit further and fight the matter in a court of law.

The full lawsuit can be read below: