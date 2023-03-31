CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A lawsuit has been filed against a mega dairy farm in the North Country.

The Center for Food Safety has filed a lawsuit against Wood Farms, located in Clayton, accusing the farm of polluting the St. Lawrence River and the greater Lake Ontario watershed. The farm has over 2,000 cows, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Wood Farms has “repeatedly discharged pollutants from its operations into the nearby St. Lawrence River and tributaries.”

Wood Farms was specifically accused in the lawsuit of violating its clean water permit through manure mismanagement, including over-application of liquid waste to crop fields and unlined cesspools.

“Industrial dairies have been polluting the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario watershed for decades,” Attorney and Plaintiff Representative Charlie Tebbutt said in a press release.

“It’s time for them all to synthetically line lagoons and stop improper manure applications. The nitrogen and phosphorus from improper manure management have caused excessive algal growth that also leads to toxic blue-green algae slime in our rivers and lakes. Wood Farms is just one of many polluting mega-dairies.”

The lawsuit alleges that Wood Dairy is discharging pollutants and failing to comply with reporting requirements. The lawsuit seeks to prohibit the farm from further discharges and make the farm upgrade manure lagoons.

The plaintiffs claim in the lawsuit that industrial dairy farms “produce extensive pollutants, including solid and liquid manure, which contains numerous pathogens, fecal coliform and E. coli bacteria, nitrogen, phosphorus, and suspended solids.”

The farm waste harms water quality for wildlife and people, according to the lawsuit.

“This lovely little river community has children, grandchildren [who are] swimming, kayaking, tubing, fishing, splashing, right in the area,” Save The River Executive Director John Peach said. “That’s obviously heavily polluted now.”

The lawsuit also alleges that industrial farms risk spreading deadly pathogens and drug-resistant bacteria and that phosphorus contamination of waterways is causing a crisis for freshwater through the formation of harmful algal blooms that can kill fish and harm people.

“As someone born and raised in upstate New York, I love the bucolic farmland and rural communities of our state, but industrial-style dairy is dangerous for our lakes and rivers,” Center for Food Safety Attorney with Plaintiff Amy van Saun said in a press release.

“Freshwater is already in crisis, and we must all do our part to prevent further pollution of our precious life-giving resource.”

This lawsuit was officially filed on March 29, 2023.

ABC50 has reached out to Wood Farms and is awaiting a response. The full lawsuit can be read below: