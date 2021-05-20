Woodland fire burns 1.8 acres in Lewis County

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, local fire departments worked to extinguish an outdoor blaze.

According to Lewis County Emergency Management, around 3 p.m. on May 19, a caller reported an outdoor burn that was out of control on Factory Road in Natural Bridge.

Natural Bridge Fire Units responded to the scene and upon arrival, discovered that the fire had extended into the woods and was continuing to grow.

Mutual aid was provided by the Harisville Volunteer Fire Department, Deferiet Volunteer Fire Department, West Carthage Fire Department, Natural Bridge Auxiliary and New York State Forest Rangers.

Lewis County EMS reported that a total of 1.8 acres were lost to the fire. Responders claimed that extensive brush, hilly terrain and above average spring temperatures hampered fire fighting efforts.

There were no reported damages to either buildings or contents.

The cause of the fire has been labeled as an outdoor burn, but the incident remains under investigation.