CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — The $26 million project to replace the bridge over the Chaumont River in the Village of Chaumont is underway, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office.

The governor’s office said the project, expected to be complete in the summer of 2025, will improve safety, travel and resiliency along the river. New sidewalks, a viewing platform and parking upgrades will improve access to the local landmark’s scenery and a popular fishing spot nearby.

“New York State is improving travel, protecting our environment and fueling economic growth and prosperity as we build back our infrastructure better than before,” Governor Hochul said. “By replacing the Chaumont River Bridge, we are making it easier for area residents and visitors alike to enjoy its breathtaking views and recreational opportunities. This $26 million project in the North Country is the latest example of our efforts to build more resilient infrastructure while preserving a vital travel link along the Lake Ontario shoreline for years to come.”

The existing seven-span bridge, built in 1961, will be replaced with a modern four-span structure. The governor’s office said the reduced number of spans and drilled casing concrete foundations will reduce the potential for ice jams and protect the bridge from damage by ice and waves.

The new bridge will have wider shoulders and a sidewalk. A parking area and fishing access point near the bridge will be upgraded and a viewing platform will be added.

“Governor Hochul understands the vital role that infrastructure plays in promoting the economic health and well-being of our communities and under her leadership New York State is making historic investments that will modernize our transportation network,” State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. “The Chaumont River Bridge is a community point of pride and this project will help ensure that it is ready to meet the challenges of the 21st Century and remains a local treasure for generations to come.”

The bridge will remain open to traffic, with lane closures, during construction. Motorists are advised to expect delays. Pedestrians will be able to use the existing sidewalk when work allows and an on-call shuttle will be used when necessary.

“Replacing the bridge over the Chaumont River is vital to our communities along Lake Ontario who depend on it to bring tourists and business to our region. For those of us who love its majestic vistas, this project will help draw even more visitors to our shores.” Senator Patty Ritchie said.

“We are very thankful to the State for providing these funds to improve the infrastructure in Jefferson County.” Jefferson County Legislative Chair William Johnson said.