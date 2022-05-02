FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers, residents and visitors to Fort Drum should expect periodic road closures this spring.

According to Fort Drum officials, crews have begun the project to repave Enduring Freedom Drive, a road that wraps around a main portion of the military installation.

This will result in periodic road closures on Enduring Freedom Drive beginning May 4 to June 8.

Officials urged the community to plan for additional travel time as there will be detours and occasional delays.

Fort Drum confirmed that it will share weekly updates about specific closures until construction is completed.