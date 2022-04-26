WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Out with the old, and in with the new, Chick-Fil-A is on its way to the North Country.

Work has finally begun on the Chick-Fil-A site located in the City of Watertown, which is located at 1290 Arsenal Street in the Watertown City Center shopping plaza and is the site of the former Ruby Tuesday.

Talk of a potential Chick-Fil-A in the City of Watertown has been rumored for years, but a formal site plan was finally submitted to City Officials by Chick-Fil-A’s Clint Mattson in early 2021.

This plan was reviewed by the Jefferson County Planning Board in January 2021 and by Watertown City Council in March 2021.

This site plan includes a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and a 1,233.6 square-foot order-point canopy, and traffic redirection to establish a pattern around the already established Starbucks.

The project also requires the complete demolition of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant.

As of the morning hours on Tuesday, April 24, 2022, demolition of the restaurant had officially begun and the site was declared a work zone.

This is a developing story. ABC50 will provide more information as it is released.