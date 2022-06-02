FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A range on Fort Drum is nearing operational status.

Since early May, crews from the Fort Drum Directorate of Public Works have been conducting maintenance work on Range 23 to replace two moving armor targets used throughout the range.

Range 23 is an aerial gunnery and convoy live-fire range. It can be configured for a variety of combined-arms training scenarios.

The moving armor targets currently being repaired had sustained damage from battlefield engagement and weather and were considered no longer serviceable.

According to Fort Drum PW Operations and Maintenance Chief Gene Spencer, this is a massive project.

“Right now, we have 25 guys moving these 22,000-pound concrete sections into place, one after another, day in and day out,” Spencer said in a press release. “When they are done, we’ll have replaced two 1,100-feet walls and an entire rail system behind it so we can provide real, situational combat effects for our Soldiers.”

Work on Range 23 is running ahead of schedule because the crews are in-house, Fort Drum Public Works Business Operations and Integration Division Chief Norm McGuire said.

“Contracting this work out would have closed Range 23 for more than a year,” McGuire explained. “That, coupled with an estimated cost savings of $2.2 million compared to contracting the work out is a win-win for our warfighters and the Army’s budget.”

The range was supposed to be closed for eight weeks, however, it is anticipated that the project will be completed at least two weeks ahead of schedule.

“We were not expecting to be out of there until after the 4th of July, but we are way ahead of schedule,” Spencer added. “That’s just because of a lot of collaborative effort and team synergy.”

Most of the in-house workforce is from the PW Municipal Services Division, but additional support is being provided by the PW Business Operations and Integration Division and Environmental Division.

Fort Drum Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas noted that he was pleased to hear that Range 23 is nearing operational status again. His full statement is included below:

“When you spend as much time in the field as 10th Mountain Division Soldiers do, they become real familiar with the ranges, and they even tend to favor one over another,” Terenas said. “Range 23 is undeniably one where they get the realistic, joint fire capabilities needed to demonstrate combat readiness. We are greatly appreciative of the dedicated PW professionals who are putting thousands of hours into this project for us.” Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas

