LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A workshop pole barn in Lowville burned down on December 31 around 6:17 p.m.

According to a press release from Lewis County Emergency Management, the fire occurred at 4009 Rector Road. The report said that a neighbor had noticed the fire and contacted 911.

When Martinsburg fire units arrived at the scene the shop was already fully involved in the fire. The shop and the contents were lost and the owner’s home sustained some damage to the siding.

The shop was reportedly insurance and an investigation into the fire is ongoing. The Lowville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.