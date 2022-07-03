OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several organizations are teaming up to focus on protecting the St. Lawrence River shoreline.

The New York Sea Grant, in cooperation with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Department of State, Save The River, and St. Lawrence County Planning Department will host a workshop on July 22. The workshop is titled Working with Nature to Protect the St. Lawrence River Shoreline and will be held at the Dobisky Community Center located at 100 Riverside Avenue in Ogdensburg.

The workshop will provide riverfront property owners, contractors, and environmental practitioners the opportunity to learn how to work with nature to protect the St. Lawrence River shoreline. The workshop will feature NYSG Coastal Processes and Hazards Specialist Roy Widrig and speakers from the cooperating agencies and nonprofit environmental organizations.

Information will be presented on shoreline erosion processes, natural and nature-based features for addressing erosion issues, and shoreline project permitting. Additionally, a field trip to the nearby Fort La Presentation riverfront location during the workshop will show a living demonstration of nature-based remediation accomplished with New York State Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative funds.

The workshop is free, however, those interested are asked to register online by July 15, or call 315-312-3042 for assistance.