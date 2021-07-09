World-famous monster truck ‘Raminator’ rolling into Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A world famous monster truck will spin its tires in the dirt this weekend.

The Raminator will be making a pitstop in Ogdensburg on Saturday. The monster truck will be racing to Blevins Bros. on State Highway 68 to offer a show for residents and families.

Raminator is an eight-passenger monster truck, a member of the Hall Brothers Racing team and has clocked a top speed of 99.10 mph.

Fans can also have a chance to win a new car while in attendance by registering to see the truck.

The world-famous truck will roll into Ogdensburg on July 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.