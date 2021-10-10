World Mental Health Day: Mental health services in the North Country

NEW YORK (WWTI) — People around the world are raising awareness and mobilizing efforts in support of mental health in honor of World Mental Health Day on October 10.

According to the World Health Organization website, the day provides an opportunity for individuals working on mental health issues to talk about their own work. Additionally, it opens up the conversation of what more needs to be done to make mental health care a reality for people worldwide.

The National Day Calendar website explained how mental health includes one’s social, emotional, and psychological well-being and can in turn affect thoughts, feelings, and actions. The website went on to encourage individuals to reach out to others that struggle with their mental health or donate to an organization that advocates for the cause on Sunday.

According to the site, The World Federation for Mental Health first observed World Mental Health Day in 1992 with members and contacts in many countries. The first theme was celebrated in 1994 by 27 countries participating in the “Improving the Quality of Mental Health Services throughout the World” campaign.

In 1995, the World Federation for Mental Health translated planning kits for World Mental Health Day into various languages including Spanish and French. Today, planning kits are translated into Hindi, Chinese, Arabic, and other languages so people around the world can bring awareness to mental health.

In honor of World Mental Health Day below is a list of mental health resources that can be found in the North Country.

Tree Of Life Behavioral Health Services: 215 Washington Street, Watertown

Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, Inc.: 425 Washington Street, Watertown

Transitions Behavioral Health Services: 214 Washington Street, Suite 204, Watertown

Mountain Community Wellness: 210 Court Street, Watertown

Samaritan Outpatient Behavioral Health: 1575 Washington Street, Watertown

Family Counseling Service of NNY, Inc.: 531 Washington Street, Suite 4124, Watertown

Mental Health Office: 317 Washington Street, Watertown

Harvest House Counseling: 34 Public Square #2, Watertown

Rubenzahl, Knudsen & Associates Psychological Services, PC: 22670 Summit Drive #2, Watertown

Watertown Behavioral Counseling & Rehab Services: 53 Public Square #102, Watertown