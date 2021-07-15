World-renowned talent performing at Alex Bay Busker Fest

Wacky Chad, with his award-winning pogo stick skills and funny jokes, has performed in 26 countries.

ALEXANDRIA BAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Alex Bay Busker Fest is in Alexandria Bay from July 15 through July 18. The talented performers will be entertaining locals and tourists throughout Alexandria Bay.

Wacky Chad is a stunt comedian who performs aerial tricks on pogo and unicycle. Mad Man Dan got his name from his daring escapes and contortions. Both will be joining the Busker Fest, along with Iron Dude USA.

Comedian Matt Clark will be performing stand-up comedy on Saturday night, along with Paul Wood and Dan Frigolette.

“Critter,” well-known local business owner and the event’s organizer, is adamant that Alex Bay is the ideal location for entertainment and hopes to further champion fostering the arts in the area.

“Comedians now more than ever need a venue to express their art, after having been quarantined with their own thoughts for a year plus, some wonderful artistic renaissance of expression and growth will come in the next few years,” event headliner Dan Frigolette said. “I haven’t been able to force a group of people to listen to my problems for months.”

The Busker Fest begins on July 15 from 6-7:30 p.m., July 16 from noon-9:30 p.m., July 17 from 11 a.m-8 p.m, and July 18 from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Comedy’s Best Kept Secret Tour will take place at Uncle Sam’s Boat Tour on July 17 from 8-10 p.m.