CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) — World War II Veteran and active community member Glenn Dodge has died.

Dodge grew up in Ogdensburg as a child and went to study at St. Lawrence University after graduating High School. He went on to teach on Grindstone Island on the St. Lawrence River when he was drafted into the war at 23 years old.

Although he didn’t volunteer to join the military, he was proud to fight for his country and was sworn in on April 8, 1940, in Albany. Dodge shared his thoughts about joining the fight during his Veterans Voices interview with ABC50 in November.

“I felt very strongly that it was the right thing to do. Our country’s important. We want to keep what we got, and the only way to do it is to be strong,” Dodge said. “You can’t be wishy-washy you got to be able to stand up and take your part, and our country needed that.”

After joining he was assigned to the B Company in the 8th Company Divison. Things moved quickly as he was transferred only a couple of months later to be trained as a scout. Shortly after he was transferred once again to a newly formed division where it was his job to instruct the newer soldiers.

He then moved up and filled the role of 2nd Lieutenant, which eventually put him on this path to Europe. Although he had many different experiences throughout the war, one of the most memorable was his involvement in the Battle of the Bulge where he was injured by a piece of shrapnel. Dodge received the purple heart award for the injury.

Even after the war concluded Dodge was not finished serving his country. He signed up for the reserves and served until 1967. He continued to benefit the community by teaching, serving on the Village Board and working with a nonprofit senior housing company. He is also remembered for being an 82-year member of the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.