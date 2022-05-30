NEW YORK (WWTI) — Worried About A Veteran, also known as WAV, is a new online resource designed to help prevent suicide among veterans and service members.

Governor Hochul announced the launch of WAV on Memorial Day. The tool was developed by the Division of Veterans’ Services and the Office of Mental Health for more than two years.

WAV was developed to be a family-focused resource to assist military families and caregivers with talking to a veteran or service member during a time of mental health distress.

The WAV website offers warning sign information, tips on what to do if you’re concerned about a veteran or service member and resources to get help.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.