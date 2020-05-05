Wow Mom with these Mother’s Day ideas sure to please from Zehr’s Flowers

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) – Mother’s Day will undoubtedly be celebrated much differently this year than ever before. With traditional gatherings and restaurants closed for dining in, people are finding new ways to show their mothers they care from afar while practicing social distancing.

Flowers are a popular choice each year, but especially this year as people look for gifts to give while many stores are closed. Samantha of Zehr’s Flowers & Landscaping showed us how to personalize planters for gifting.

Samantha suggests adding pops of color to help brighten your mother’s spirits during this time, along with planting the flowers yourself for an added personal touch.

She said using annual plants, rather than perennials, will help by maintaining their color all throughout the summer months. Getting the kids involved is another great way to personalize the planters and keep the kids busy with a fun project.

Zehr’s is currently open for business and is welcoming people to shop, as they are able to maintain responsible social distancing and are offering curbside pickups. Orders can be called in ahead of time for added convenience.

Samantha said keeping plants together that can take the full sun and those together that can take shade will help avoid any watering issues or situations where one plant isn’t surviving while the rest thrive.

For those who prefer not to put in the work or get their hands dirty, Zehr’s has several hundred hanging baskets ready for easy purchase and pickup.

Alex Hazard will be opting for the latter option.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.