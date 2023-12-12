CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The annual Wreaths Across America event will be Saturday, December 16 sponsored by the Carthage Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7227.

According to their website, the ceremony will honor more than two million volunteers and supporters who will gather to Remember, Honor and Teach at more than 4,000 participating locations in all 50 states, at sea and abroad.

The event will be held at Carthage’s Monument Park and start at noon. The wreath placement will be immediately after.

The Civil Air Patrol Fort Drum Composite Squadron will also be part of the ceremony.