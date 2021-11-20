Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on I-81 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to New York State Police, officers responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash near exit 45 on Interstate 81 on November 19.

According to a press release from the New York State Police Department, the crash occured around 5:22 p.m. on Friday on the southbound side of the interstate. After arriving at the scene, police determined that a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by 64-year-old Suzanne M. Beardmore from Watertown was driving the wrong way in the southbound lane.

As a result, Beardmore struck a 2008 Pontiac that was being operated by 35-year-old Dwayne G. Cunningham from Fort Drum, head-on. Cunningham had to be extricated from the vehicle and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with non-life-threatening injuries.

Beardmore and her 27-year-old passenger were both transported to River Hospital in Alexandria Bay for evaluation. She was issued tickets for Driving the Wrong Way on a One Way, Operating Without Insurance, and Disobey a Traffic Control Device.