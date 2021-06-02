WWTI/ABC50 General Manager, David Males, announces retirement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — After serving over 20 years as the General Manger of WWTI/ABC50 in Watertown, New York, David Males has announced his official retirement.

Regarding this announcement, Males stated the following:

To My Family, Friends and Colleagues,

It is with mixed emotions that I have announced my retirement from WWTI ABC 50/Nexstar after proudly serving 21 years as Vice President/General Manager and 41 years in broadcasting. I am placing this message on Facebook because there are so many people out there that I wanted to thank, that I am sure I was unable to contact personally.

I am leaving WWTI ABC 50 not only in a solid financial position, but also as an active and respected brand in our community. There is no question in my mind that ABC 50 will continue to move forward along those paths.

Being a member in the broadcast industry brings with it a unique opportunity to be an agent of change in our community. I have tried to live this and always reinforce that important trust to my staff.

I will miss the wonderful people that I had the opportunity to work with over the years, as well those in the business and community leaders who supported myself and this station.

As far as me personally, I plan on spending more time with my granddaughter, family and friends along the St. Lawrence River, a place I have grown to love and call home.

Thank you for everything!

A very grateful,

David Males