WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI)- Both over-the-air signals ABC50 (WWTI) and CW14 (EWTI) are back on the air after a brief outage.

Both stations lost signal just before 4 p.m. The station’s phone systems were also experiencing an outage as well.

However, the signal and phone were restored after 4:35 p.m.

Please continue to monitor our website for updates. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have cause.